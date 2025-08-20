SI

Coco Gauff Makes Major Coaching Change Days Before U.S. Open

Gauff is hoping to win a second career U.S. Open title in Flushing Meadows this year.

Madison Williams

Coco Gauff parted ways with her coach before the U.S. Open.
Coco Gauff made a surprising coaching change just days before the 2025 U.S. Open. The top-ranked American woman player parted ways with her coach Matt Daly on Wednesday, The Athletic's Matthew Futterman reported.

Gauff hired Daly after last year's U.S. Open to specifically work on her serve and her forehand.

Although Gauff has been struggling recently, the duo of her and Daly did win the French Open together back in June. Since then, though, Gauff has suffered some tough losses, including her first-round exit at Wimbledon just weeks after her victory at Roland Garros.

So far this year, Gauff has totaled 320 double faults against 138 aces. Gauff leads the WTA in double faults this year by a landslide. Jelena Ostapenko sits in second place with 211 double faults. Gauff's made 60% of her first serves, and has won 69.5% of her first serve points and 68.7% of her service games.

To replace Daly, Gauff hired Gavin MacMillan. He previously worked with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on her serve. MacMillan was present with Gauff at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.

We'll see how Gauff fares in New York this year, maybe she can add a second U.S. Open title to her collection.

