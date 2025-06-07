Coco Gauff Trying to Take a Video With Her French Open Trophy Did Not End Well
Following Coco Gauff's win at the French Open, the 21-year-old made a hilarious gaffe while attempting to take a video with her championship trophy.
Gauff defeated No. 1 ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets (6-7, 6-2, 6-4) on Saturday, marking her first French Open win and second career Grand Slam title, after previously winning the U.S. Open in 2023. Gauff became the first American woman in a decade to win the French Open, after Serena Williams did so in 2015.
Gauff was initially overcome with emotion after winning the title, but later tried to celebrate her victory light-heartedly by filming a video with her trophy. Gauff relatably set up her phone to take the video of her spinning around with her trophy in hand before exclaiming, "The lighting's so bad." As she went to grab her phone, however, the lid of her trophy fell off and onto the clay court.
Gauff exclaimed "oh!" and "sorry" as the lid hit the ground, but fortunately, the trophy was not damaged. The lid was put right back on the trophy after the minor slip-up, and all appeared to be good for the newly-crowned champion.