Dan Evans Had Funny One-Liner After Winning Longest US Open Tennis Match in History
History was made at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday, as British tennis player Dan Evans and Russian Karen Khachanov combined to play the longest tennis match in US Open history on Court 6 in Queens, Ny.
Evans, who ended a 10-match losing streak with the win, battled to a 6-7 (8-6), 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-4 victory in a match that lasted five hours and 35 minutes. And the 34-year-old had one thing and only one thing on his mind after the grueling match.
Sleep.
When asked by Sky Sports for his reaction to the historic, five-set epic, Evans responded with a funny one-liner.
"I just want to go to bed," Evans said with a smile.
Evans, who is ranked No. 184 in the world, was in trouble in the final set, as he was down 0-4, with Khachanov firmly in the driver's seat. What happened next was nothing short of astounding.
Evans, clearly exhausted and hurting physically, willed himself to win six straight games and the match, buoyed by a supportive US Open crowd.
"I haven't played a bunch of tennis this year," Evans said. "I just tried to keep fighting. Yeah, 4-love, I thought I was out. I felt a little sorry for myself and then was trying to get myself going. I didn't want to go out in this slam [Grand Slam] without much fight."
"I could see he was struggling a bit and I just tried to grab a game at a time. My serve was obviously really, really, really bad because of my body. Just got a bad headache now, just have to get rid of that."
Evans and Khachanov's marathon match broke the previous US Open record for the longest match, a 1992 semifinal between Stefan Edberg and Michael Chang.
Evans will take on Argentina's Mariano Navone in the second round on Thursday.