Danielle Collins Loses to Fellow American Caroline Dolehide in Final Major Appearance
Danielle Collins has officially played her final major match after losing to Caroline Dolehide in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.
Collins, who's ranked No. 11 in the world, dominated in the first set, winning 6–1. She attempted to come back in the second set, but Dolehide won 7–5. Dolehide captured the final set 6–4 to end Collins's major career.
Collins and Dolehide hugged at the net after the match, but Collins quickly left the court. The ESPN commentators noted that there may have been a ceremony for Collins in regards to her career, but she didn't get to see it. She still received a loud applause from the crowd with Dolehide joining in.
The 30-year-old announced earlier this year that she plans to retire at the end of the WTA season. She's had an incredible year, including winning back-to-back WTA titles, the Miami Open and the Charleston Open, in the spring. She played in the 2022 Australian Open final, losing to Ashleigh Barty.