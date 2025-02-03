Daniil Medvedev Angrily Argues With Umpire for Giving Him a Time Violation
Another day, another moment of Daniil Medvedev arguing with an umpire.
Medvedev beat Stan Wawrinka at the ABN Amro Open in three sets on Monday in Rotterdam. But, in the first set, chair umpire Adel Nour handed Medvedev a time violation before a serve. Medvedev argued that the ball kid took too long to hand him a ball, and that's what caused the delay. He ended up hitting an ace.
During the changeover, Medevdev really let Nour hear his thoughts. The Russian player went on an angry tirade, bringing up another time Nour bothered him as an umpire.
“Why are you giving me a time violation? You have some problem," Medvedev said, noticeably annoyed. "The ball girl didn’t give me the ball. Do you see? Open your eyes. No, you don’t have eyes, man. You’re so bad. I remember with Karen Khachanov. I remember you don’t have eyes. ... You have a problem. Absolute rubbish, unbelievable. You guys are absolute rubbish every match.
Medvedev was referring to a match called by Nour in 2021, in which his close friend and countryman Karen Khachanov got increasingly frustrated as what he believed were missed calls continued to tally up against him.
“I was calm, but you’re searching for trouble man,” Medvedev told Nour on Monday. “You have some actual deep problems. I didn’t talk to you. I don’t say anything. And then you act like this. You have some problems man.”
As the changeover time expired, Medvedev had some last words for Nour.
“Open your eyes. Open your brain. I know you’re just sitting there, but think a little more," Medvedev said. “Come on, give me energy.”
It won't be a surprise if, and when, Medvedev is fined for this heated moment. He recently earned the fifth most expensive fine in tennis history at the Australian Open, which cost him a whopping $76,000 after banging his racket against the net and damaging a camera, as well as choosing to not attend his media session.