Daniil Medvedev Forgot His Tennis Bag After Storming Off Court in Upset Loss
Daniil Medvedev’s disappointing 2025 continued this week with a tightly contested 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Alexei Popyrin at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
After Popyrin secured the win with the final point of the match, Medvedev went to the net to greet his opponent with the customary handshake. After that, he just walked off the court, leaving his bag, rackets, and everything else where they lay on his bench.
Popyrin, and the commentary team, could only laugh at the somewhat absurd scene.
Popyrin is far from a push-over—he’s ranked 26th in the world and is the reigning champion at the Canadian Open—but Medvedev was favored to advance in the match, and was clearly frustrated with himself after coming up short.
Even with his frustrations, Medvedev was still the showman he always is.
It was the latest tough loss in what has been a season of disappointment for Medvedev, who has put up a record of just one win against three losses at this year’s three grand slams thus far, including first-round exits at both the French Open and Wimbledon.
Medvedev was likely hoping to turn his year around as the summer turned to hard courts—his only grand slam victory came at the U.S. Open in 2021—but his performance against Popyrin shows that a change of surface wasn’t going to magically help him lock back in to his former dominant form.
Medvedev is set for one more tune-up on hard courts before the start of the U.S. Open, as he’s set to compete at the Cincinnati Open next week. Hopefully he’ll be able to find some momentum there that he can carry into Queens for the final slam of the season.