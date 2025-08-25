Daniil Medvedev Was Irate After Photographer Walks On Court at Match Point in U.S. Open
Daniil Medvedev was furious after a photographer at the U.S. Open inadvertently walked onto the court of his live match against Benjamin Bonzi during the first round on Sunday evening.
At match point, with advantage on the side of Bonzi, play was suddenly interruped when the chair umpire told a photographer to get off the court. Because of the delay, the chair umpire granted Bonzi first serve, which did not sit well with Medvedev, who felt he was being unfairly punished.
Irate, Medvedev ran up to the chair umpire and began encouraging the crowd in Queens to continue booing. He then gave the chair umpire an earful, and accused him of wanting to "go home."
"He wants to go home, guys. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour," Medvedev said of the umpire while speaking to the booing crowd.
The delay ultimately worked in Medvedev's favor, however. Play was paused for nearly six minutes for the bizarre series of events, and when it resumed, the Russian native was able to claw back and equalize against Bonzi. Medvedev stunningly managed to come back and force a fourth set, which will be played on Monday when play resumes.
It's still only the first round, and we've already seen some exceptionally strange moments in Queens.