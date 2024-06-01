Daniil Medvedev Offers Best Line of the French Open After Reaching Fourth Round
If you scroll quickly through Daniil Medvedev's resume since he turned pro in 2015, a hierarchy of surfaces becomes clear.
On hard courts, the Russian has won his only major championship—the 2021 U.S. Open—and reached three Australian Open finals. On grass, he reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2023.
Clay has been less kind to the 28-year-old. The furthest Medvedev has advanced at the French Open is the quarterfinals in '21, and he's reached just two clay ATP singles finals ever.
On Saturday, after topping Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic 7–6 (4), 7–5, 1–6, 6–4 in the French Open's third round, Medvedev had some self-deprecating fun with his clay struggles.
"We've rarely seen you this relaxed at Roland-Garros..." an interview began.
"That's because I often lose in the first round," Medvedev replied.
Indeed, Medvedev didn't win a singles match at the French Open until '21—his fifth try.
Next up for the Russian is Australia's Alex de Minaur in the fourth round, to be played Monday morning.