Daniil Medvedev Stuns World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon Quarterfinals
Daniil Medvedev eliminated World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller during Tuesday's quarterfinals match, winning 6–7, 6–4, 7–6, 2–6, 6–3.
The four-hour long match was a rollercoaster of sorts. The rematch of the Australian Open final from January included two close tiebreak sets. At one point, Sinner even left the court for an 11-minute medical time out. No news about any sort of injury has been reported as of publication.
Sinner was riding on a high entering the third major tournament of the year after winning his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. At just age 22, he recently reached World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
At World No. 5, Medvedev will play at the semifinals for the second year in a row at Wimbledon. He has one major title to his name, the 2021 U.S. Open title. He's played in three Australian Open finals, including against Sinner at the Australian Open this year.
Medvedev will face the winner of the match between No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who is coming off a French Open win, and No. 12 Tommy Paul.