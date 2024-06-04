Jannik Sinner Found Out He Was New World No. 1 After French Open Win In Cool Moment
Not only did Jannik Sinner advance to the first French Open semifinal of his career on Tuesday, but the Italian tennis star also made some history in the process.
The news that incumbent No. 1 Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the French Open earlier Tuesday ensured that Sinner would secure the ATP Tour's top ranking, making him the first Italian man to achieve the feat.
Sinner didn't find out about this fact until after the match during his interview. When told, Sinner was noticeably moved as the Roland Garros crowd showered him with cheers and applause for about 30 seconds in an incredible moment.
Sinner acknowledged that it was his dream—and every other players'—to become world No. 1, before graciously wishing Djokovic a speedy recovery and thanking his team for their efforts.
Sinner, 22, has enjoyed a breakout year in 2024, as he defeated Djokovic, the reigning Australian Open champion, in the semifinals at Melbourne, then bested Danill Medvedev in a five-set thriller to win the title back in January, the first major of his career.
Sinner, who has won 28 matches and lost just two this season, has also won singles titles in Rotterdam and Miami.
Now, he'll look to claim the first French Open title of his career.
Sinner will await the winner of the quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tstitsipas.