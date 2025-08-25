Daniil Medvedev Explains Why He Had Meltdown After Photographer Walked on Court
After a photographer walked onto the court and interrupted play at match point during the match between Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi, chair umpire Greg Allensworth granted first serve to Bonzi.
The decision infuriated Medvedev, who began interacting with the crowd, berated Allensworth and then told the camera, "He wants to go home, guys. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour."
Medvedev explained after the match that his reaction in that moment was not because he was mad at the photographer, but because of the decision by Allensworth.
“I was not upset with the photographer. It was nothing special," Medvedev told reporters after the match. “Every time there’s a sound from the stands between serves, there is never a second serve. But well, that helped me get back into the match. It was a fun moment to live. I wasn’t upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision."
The decision actually seemed to work in Medvedev's favor, as he went on to surprisingly win the set and keep the match going before Bonzi ultimately claimed the win. Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, has now lost in the first round of a Grand Slam three straight times, and will be fined for his comments.
Medvedev also expressed after the match that he does not believe he was responsible for riling up the crowd, which was part of what sparked the six-minute delay.
“They did the work. I didn’t do anything,” Medvedev said. “The crowd did what they did without me asking them too much, and it was fun to witness.”
Bonzi did not agree. Bonzi believed Medvedev's behavior crossed the line, and said, "It's not my call to say first serve. Daniil started it. He put oil on the fire."
Bonzi managed to secure the victory in five sets, but not without overcoming the delay and an exceptionally noisy crowd.