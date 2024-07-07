SI

Emma Navarro Upends Coco Gauff in Wimbledon Round of 16 Upset

Mike McDaniel

Jul 3, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Emma Navarro of the United States celebrates winning her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan (not shown) on day three of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 3, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Emma Navarro of the United States celebrates winning her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan (not shown) on day three of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports / Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 seed Emma Navarro dominated world No. 2 Coco Gauff in a straight set upset in Wimbledon's Round of 16 on Sunday afternoon, 6-4, 6-3.

The loss for Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion, underscored her continued struggles at Wimbledon, where the phenom has once again failed to advance past the Round of 16. Gauff's stunning upset is the latest in a string of top seeds falling in this year's tournament, as No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek lost Saturday and No. 6 seed Marketa Vondrousova lost in the first round a week ago. She will look to regroup as she tries to defend her U.S. Open title in the final major of the year later this summer.

As for Navarro, the 23-year-old advanced to a grand slam quarterfinal for the first time in her career. She has been on quite the tear through the bracket, dispatching of Gauff after eliminating four-time major champion Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Navarro will take on No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini on Tuesday in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Paolini is one of two top-10 seeds remaining in the field, joining world No. 4 Elena Rybakina, who faces No. 17 seed Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided, and more. Mike hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of his professional life, he is a husband, father, and an avid golfer.

Home/Tennis