Emma Navarro Upends Coco Gauff in Wimbledon Round of 16 Upset
No. 19 seed Emma Navarro dominated world No. 2 Coco Gauff in a straight set upset in Wimbledon's Round of 16 on Sunday afternoon, 6-4, 6-3.
The loss for Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion, underscored her continued struggles at Wimbledon, where the phenom has once again failed to advance past the Round of 16. Gauff's stunning upset is the latest in a string of top seeds falling in this year's tournament, as No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek lost Saturday and No. 6 seed Marketa Vondrousova lost in the first round a week ago. She will look to regroup as she tries to defend her U.S. Open title in the final major of the year later this summer.
As for Navarro, the 23-year-old advanced to a grand slam quarterfinal for the first time in her career. She has been on quite the tear through the bracket, dispatching of Gauff after eliminating four-time major champion Naomi Osaka in the second round.
Navarro will take on No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini on Tuesday in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Paolini is one of two top-10 seeds remaining in the field, joining world No. 4 Elena Rybakina, who faces No. 17 seed Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 16 on Monday.