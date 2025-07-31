Eugenie Bouchard Overcome With Emotion As She Finished Tennis Career in Home City
Eugenie Bouchard's masterful tennis career came to a close Wednesday evening where it all began, in her hometown of Montreal.
Ahead of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Bouchard announced the event would be her last in a July 16 post on her X account. She entered the tournament as a wild card and won her first-round match Monday against WTA world No. 82 Emiliana Arango in three sets (6-4, 2-6, 6-2).
Bouchard then fell in the second round Wednesday to world No. 20 Belinda Bencic, also in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 4-6). The match marked the last for one of the best Canadian tennis players ever who reached the Wimbledon final in 2014 and had a career-high ranking of No. 5. A full-circle ending for an incredible player, who was overcome with emotions when her wonderful tennis career came to a close.
"It's so special to play my last match here in Montreal on this court in front of you guys," Bouchard said Wednesday following the defeat to Bencic. "I remember being a little kid sitting in these stands hoping and dreaming that I would play on this court one day."
She has been active on the professional pickleball tour, but the 31-year-old called it quits on the WTA tour in the most perfect way possible.