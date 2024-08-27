First Day of U.S. Open Sets Impressive Attendance Record
The first day of the U.S. Open on Monday, Aug. 26 brought in the biggest crowd for a single day in the history of the major event.
A record-breaking 74,641 fans attended the tournament at Flushing Meadows in New York City throughout the day and night sessions.
The day session saw a total of 42,886 fans, which is the second highest attendance number for day sessions in U.S. Open history. The night session, headlined by Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe, brought in a record of 31,775 fans.
It was quite the way to start the final major of the tennis season.
This year's U.S. Open is missing two men's tennis legends—Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray. Nadal withdrew from the tournament due to not feeling 100% ready. He is expected to return at the Laver Cup. Murray retired from tennis after his Paris Olympics loss. But, this didn't seem to hurt the attendance numbers.
Day two of the U.S. Open is headlined by Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula. It'll be interesting to see the attendance rates for the rest of the tournament after the first day set a high bar.