Rafael Nadal Confirms He Will Not Play in 2024 U.S. Open
After months of speculation, Rafael Nadal confirmed on Wednesday that he will not compete in this year's U.S. Open, which is set to start on Monday, August 26.
Nadal added that he will return to play at the Laver Cup in Berlin starting on Sept. 20.
"Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s US Open a place where I have amazing memories. I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at (Arthur) Ashe (Stadium), but I don’t think I would be able to give my 100% this time," Nadal wrote. "Thanks to all my US Fans in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time."
Nadal still hasn't publicly decided on retirement plans, meaning this could've easily been his last U.S. Open. It's unclear what he meant by his statement of seeing his U.S. fans "another time."
The 38-year-old has won the U.S. Open four times, with his most recent win coming in 2019. Since that win, he's competed in the major tournament just one other time in 2022.
The Spaniard just competed in the Summer Olympics in Paris with countryman Carlos Alcaraz, losing in the quarterfinals. He also competed in singles, losing to Novak Djokovic in the second round. This was likely Nadal's final Olympic appearance.