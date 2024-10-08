SI

Frances Tiafoe Erupts at Umpire in Profane Tirade Following Shanghai Masters Loss

The American tennis star was not happy with the chair umpire.

Frances Tiafoe waves to the crowd at the Shanghai Masters. / Zhe Ji/Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe was not happy with chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, and he made that very clear.

Following Tiafoe's close three-set loss to Roman Safiullin, the American tennis star was heated. After shaking hands with his opponent, Tiafoe began cursing Pinoargote out, and the microphones picked up all of his profanity.

"F--- you man! F--- you! Seriously, man. F--- you! You f---ed me out of the f---ing match!" Tiafoe shouted.

The tense environment really started in the final set when Tiafoe and Safiullin were tied 5–5. The umpire called Tiafoe for a time violation on a second serve attempt, but Tiafoe argued that he had thrown the ball up in the air in order to serve. Pinoargote didn't change his mind, and Tiafoe went on to lose the point, and eventually the match, 5–7, 7–5, 7–6.

Tiafoe is expected to be served a fine for the outburst, although the ATP Tour hasn't announced any details regarding one.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

