French Open 2024 Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost to Get In?
The 2024 French Open, which begins on Sunday, May 26, will be one of the hottest tickets in tennis to get this season as it's expected to be Rafael Nadal's last time competing in Paris.
Fans from around the world will travel to Paris, France in order to see the best players in tennis right now. The tournament lasts for two weeks and is played across 20 of the Roland Garros' ground courts, giving fans plenty of opportunities to watch tennis.
Tickets to enter the French Open aren't necessarily cheap, even with so many options to watch the matches. The prices only go up as the tournament advances to the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals in the second week of competition.
The prices also vary based on which courts the fans wish to sit at. Fans can purchase grounds passes to have access to some of the smaller courts, which tend to be the cheaper tickets. But, tickets at the two major courts, Court Philippe-Chatrier (Center Court) and Suzanne Lenglen Court tend to be more expensive.
How much does it cost to attend Round One of the French Open?
A grounds pass is ranging from $200–$400 depending on whether it's a day or night session, according to Championship Tennis Tours' ticket pricing. Fans can buy a ticket to Court Philippe-Chatrier for $470 all the way up to $2,294 during round one.
How much does it cost to attend the Semifinals of the French Open?
The women's semifinals tickets range from $1,144 to $2,214 right now, according to Championship Tennis Tours' ticket pricing. It's possible the prices could vary closer to the matchup depending on who's playing, too.
The men's semifinals' pricing range is the same, although tickets can be purchased at $6,415 to be able to attend both men's semifinals matches, along with having all the drinks and food you want while there.
Grounds passes are not available to purchase as all four singles semifinals matches are played on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
How much does it cost to attend the Women's Final at the French Open?
The current lowest price for the women's final, which will be played on Saturday, June 8, goes for $708, while the most expensive ticket is marked at $2,639.
How much does it cost to attend the Men's Final at the French Open?
It's even more expensive to attend the men's final on Sunday, June 9 as the lowest ticket price is currently listed for $1,144. The highest price is listed at $6,201.
The first round of the 2024 French Open begins Sunday, May 26, with the men’s final scheduled for Sunday, June 9.