Full 2025 U.S. Open Schedule: Most Important Dates to Know
The 2025 U.S. Open is underway in Queens, New York. It is set to be an exciting couple of weeks for the famous tennis tournament. The defending champions for both the men's and women's brackets, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, return to fight for repeat titles. Top rivals such as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek are aiming to unseat them. It's making out to be a star-studded series of matches.
Like the biggest tennis tournaments around the world those matches are also stretched out over three weeks of time. That can make it tricky for fans to keep track of when it's time to tune in and see their favorite players competing with everything on the line.
To help assist in that endeavor, below you'll find the full schedule for the 2025 U.S. Open and every key date you need to know for the annual tennis competition in Flushing.
Key dates for the 2025 U.S. Open
U.S. Open Schedule 2025
Here is a day-by-day schedule of the 2025 U.S. Open for singles and doubles, men's and women's, beginning on Wednesday, August 27.
DATE
EVENTS
August 27
Men's Singles, 2nd Round
August 28
Men's Singles, 2nd Round
August 29
Men's Singles, 3rd Round
August 30
Men's Singles, 3rd Round
August 31
Men's Singles, Round of 16
September 1
Men's Singles, Round of 16
September 2
Men's Singles, Quarterfinals
September 3
Men's Singles, Quarterfinals
September 4
Women's Singles, Semifinals
September 5
Men's Singles, Semifinals
September 6
Women's Singles, Final
September 7
Men's Singles, Final
When Does the Singles Round of 16 for Start at the U.S. Open?
The singles bracket is always of the greatest interest to tennis fans. The battles between two men and two women at Arthur Ashe Stadium make for the stuff of legend, after all. And the Round of 16 is when the competition really starts to tighten up. With the group of players smaller and the final within reach, the stakes grow with each passing set.
For the 2025 U.S. Open, the Round of 16 will begin on August 31 for both men and women. It starts from the first match of the day at 11 a.m. ET and through the evening session, slated for 7 p.m. ET.
When Are the U.S. Open Singles Semifinals?
The semifinals are when the heat really starts to crank up as the contenders can almost touch the final, where glory awaits. The pressure is on; great plays— and devastating mistakes— are made in bunches.
For this year's U.S. Open, the women's semifinals will take place on September 4 in both the day and night sessions. The men's semifinals will be held on September 5 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET.
When Are the U.S. Open Singles Finals?
The moment everyone is waiting for: the U.S. Open Final. It is where legends are born. It is the most exciting part of the tournament. And this year should make for an epic set of finals.
For the 2025 U.S. Open the women's final will take place on September 6 at 4 p.m. ET. The men's final will take place on September 7 at 2 p.m. ET.