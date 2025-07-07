Injured Grigor Dimitrov Retires from Wimbledon Match After Leading Jannik Sinner 2–0
It was a heartbreaking scene at Wimbledon on Monday evening after Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire from his fourth-round match vs. world No. 1 Jannik Sinner despite leading the Italian superstar by two sets.
In a video of the moment, it looked as though the 34-year-old Dimitrov injured a pectoral muscle on a volley. Almost immediately after the hit, he fell to the ground, clutching the right side of his chest in pain.
The World No. 21 was checked out both on the court and courtside before leaving the grass for a few minutes. When he returned, he signaled with a shake of his head that the match—which could have ended in a huge upset with the way things were going—could not continue.
Take a peek at that tragic moment below:
Worse yet, this is the fifth consecutive Grand Slam event in which Dimitrov has been forced to retire due to injury. Last year, he exited in the fourth round of Wimbledon due to a knee injury vs. Daniil Medvedev.
Sinner will now advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face World No. 10 Ben Shelton.