Coco Gauff Shares How She Amusingly Dealt With Pro-Lois Boisson French Open Crowd
Heading into her French Open semifinal match against Frenchwoman Loïs Boisson, Coco Gauff knew she was going to be fighting a losing battle when it came to earning the support of the crowd in Paris, who would undoubtedly be pulling for their fellow countrywoman.
That was the case, as the crowd politely golf clapped throughout the match for Gauff, and cheered for her opponent with gusto. Gauff eventually dispatched Boisson in straight sets on Thursday at Court Philippe-Chatrier, despite the crowd's continued encouragement for the French underdog.
During her post-match interview, Gauff amusingly shared her strategy for dealing with the pro-Boisson crowd, which led to some laughter and a cheer from the spectators.
"I was mentally prepared before the match that it was going to be 99 percent for her, but I just tried to block it out," Gauff said. "Actually, when you guys were chanting her name I was saying to myself my name, just to psych myself out."
Gauff managed to do that superbly, as she played a clean game with just 15 unforced errors while also capitalizing on crucial opportunities, converting on six of seven break points.
Despite her mission to "block out" the crowd, Gauff has nothing but love for the French spectators.
"You have to do that," Gauff explained. "But I think it's an incredible atmosphere to play in front of this crowd regardless if they're for me or not. And I know you guys would usually root for me if I'm not playing a French so I love you guys."
A stiff test awaits in Saturday's final, as Gauff will take on world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who ended three-time defending French Open champion Iga Świątek's 26-consecutive match winning streak at Roland Garros with her own semifinal victory Thursday.
Gauff and Sabalenka have met 10 times in their careers, with both emerging victorious five times.