Wimbledon 2025: How to Watch, Betting Odds and Favorites to Win
The third tennis major of the year, Wimbledon, is about to get underway at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London.
The first two tennis majors of the year brought some memorable finals, so we'll see which players reach Centre Court during the second weekend of the tournament. Will Carlos Alcaraz win a third consecutive Wimbledon title? Will Novak Djokovic win that elusive 25th major title? Will an American woman win for the first time since Serena Williams in 2016? Or will a new champion be crowned?
Here's everything you need to know when tuning into Wimbledon this year.
Key Dates
Monday, June 30: The first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships begins.
Saturday, July 12: The women's singles final will take place on Centre Court.
Sunday, July 13: The men's singles final will take place on Centre Court, marking the end of the tournament.
How to Watch Wimbledon
ESPN, ESPN2: The majority of this year's Wimbledon will be broadcast across ESPN and ESPN2. The exact scheduling depends on the day and the round. From July 7 to 9 specifically, ESPN and ESPN2 will be showing coverage across multiple courts. ESPN will host matches on Centre Court, while ESPN2 will show additional highly-anticipated matches. The full broadcast schedule is listed below.
ABC: ABC will broadcast some coverage during the first weekend of Wimbledon, which highlights the third round and Round of 16. Otherwise, ABC will only showcase encore versions of the women's and men's singles finals matches the following weekend.
ESPN+: ESPN's streaming service will showcase all of the matches throughout Wimbledon. Fans can access additional coverage on the app, too, including highlights, analysis and older Wimbledon matches.
Date
Round
Channel
Time (ET)
Monday, June 30
First Round
ESPN
6 a.m.
Tuesday, July 1
First Round
ESPN
6 a.m.
Wednesday, July 2
Second Round
ESPN
6 a.m.
Thursday, July 3
Second Round
ESPN
6 a.m.
Friday, July 4
Third Round
ESPN
6 a.m.
Saturday, July 5
Third Round
ESPN
6 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third Round
ABC
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, July 6
Round of 16
ESPN
6 a.m.-1 p.m.
Round of 16
ABC
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Monday, July 7
Round of 16
ESPN2
6 a.m.
Round of 16
ESPN
8 a.m.
Tuesday, July 8
Quarterfinals
ESPN, ESPN2
8 a.m.
Wednesday, July 9
Quarterfinals
ESPN, ESPN2
8 a.m.
Thursday, July 10
Women's Semifinals
ESPN
8 a.m.
Friday, July 11
Men's Semifinals
ESPN
8 a.m.
Saturday, July 12
Women's Final
ESPN
11 a.m.
Women's Final (Encore)
ABC
3 p.m.
Sunday, July 13
Men's Final
ESPN
11 a.m.
Men's Final (Encore)
ABC
3 p.m.
Defending Champions
Carlos Alcaraz: The Spaniard beat Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final for the second year in a row at last year's tournament. This time, though, Alcaraz won in three sets, with the final set going to a tiebreak. Wimbledon was Alcaraz's fourth major title, and he has since won the French Open last month.
Barbora Krejčíková: The Czech tennis player won her second major title at last year's Wimbledon. She beat Jasmine Paolini in three sets while ranked No. 31 in the world, which made her the second lowest ranked women's player to win Wimbledon since the WTA was established in 1975.
Most Titles
Martina Navratilova: While Roger Federer is widely considered the king of grass, Navratilova has actually won one more Wimbledon titles than him. Her nine Wimbledon trophies were won from 1978–90.
Roger Federer: The retired tennis legend is often referred to as the king of Wimbledon because of his dominance on the grass court. He won eight titles at the All England Club, including five consecutive championships from 2003–07.
Pre-Tournament Rankings
Men's Players
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Jack Draper
5. Taylor Fritz
6. Novak Djokovic
7. Lorenzo Musetti
8. Holger Rune
9. Daniil Medvedev
10. Ben Shelton
Women's Players
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Coco Gauff
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Qinwen Zheng
6. Madison Keys
7. Mirra Andreeva
8. Iga Switaek
9. Paula Badosa
10. Emma Navarro
Betting Odds
Men's Draw
Not surprisingly, Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to win his third-straight Wimbledon title with +140 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Jannik Sinner, who was runner-up to Alcaraz at the French Open, has the second-best odds at +175.
After the two young superstars sits Novak Djokovic, who is looking to win his historic 25th major at +600 odds.
With the fourth best odds is Jack Draper, the British phenom who could be the next men's player from Britain to win Wimbledon after Andy Murray.
Top 10 best odds
1. Carlos Alcaraz (+140)
2. Jannik Sinner (+175)
3. Novak Djokovic (+600)
4. Jack Draper (+1200)
5. Taylor Fritz (+2200)
6. Alexander Zverev (+2200)
7. Alexander Bublik (+3000)
8. Matteo Berrettini (+3500)
9. Lorezno Musetti (+3500)
10. Daniil Medvedev (+3500)
Women's Draw
The three-time major champion Aryna Sabalenka has the best odds to win Wimbledon this year at +275, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, despite never reaching a Wimbledon final. This could be the year where she finally does it.
The French Open winner Coco Gauff has the third-best odds at +600. It would be her first Wimbledon title if she captures the title.
Two other American women sit in the top-10 list of best odds, with Australian Open winner Madison Keys sitting at seven with +1600 odds and Emma Navarro sitting at 10 with +3500 odds. The trend of American women winning the major tournaments this year could easily continue at Wimbledon.
Top 10 best odds
1. Aryna Sabalenka (+275)
2. Elena Rybakina (+500)
3. Coco Gauff (+600)
4. Iga Swiatek (+850)
5. Mirra Andreeva (+1000)
6. Marketa Vondrousova (+1200)
7. Madison Keys (+1600)
8. Qinwen Zheng (+2500
9. Jasmine Paolini (+2500)
10. Emma Navarro (+3500)