Iga Swiatek Doesn't Drop a Game in Dominant 40-Minute French Open Fourth Round Win
Iga Swiatek continues to dominate in her run to win a third consecutive French Open title as she crushed Anastasia Potapova 6–0, 6–0 in the fourth round on Sunday.
Swiatek didn't drop a single game in the match, which only lasted 40 minutes. This was the quickest match in Swiatek's career thus far. In fact, she only lost 10 points during the entire match. The games never went to deuce, and Potapova never forced a break point.
The World No. 1 was at a loss for words with her commanding performance on Sunday when she spoke after the match.
"I was just really focused and really in the zone," Swiatek said. "It went pretty quickly, pretty weird."
Ever since Swiatek turned 23 on Friday, she's been on a tear. She beat Marie Bouzková in straight sets in the third round, too. Swiatek's journey hasn't been fully a breeze, though, as her second round match vs. four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka went into a decisive third set.
Swiatek will face No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinal on Tuesday, June 4. This is Swiatek's fifth consecutive quarterfinal at the French Open.