Iga Swiatek Dominates in Historic Final to Win Her First Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek more than dominated on Saturday during the Wimbledon women's final over Amanda Anisimova, winning 6-0, 6-0 in 57 minutes.
This is just the second time in the Open Era in which a women's tennis star won a major final without dropping a game. The only other time occurred in 1988 at the French Open when Steffi Graf beat Natasha Zvereva 6-0, 6-0. The only other instance at Wimbledon in which this has happened in a women's final was in 1911. Incredible.
Swiatek is now a six-time major champion after capturing her first Wimbledon title. She's won every major final she's competed in. The last major she won was the 2024 French Open title.
Swiatek is the ninth new women's player in a row to win Wimbledon. It's an ongoing streak at Wimbledon to sharply contrast the men's side, which has seen only five players win the title since Roger Federer in 2003.