Iga Swiatek Dominates in Historic Final to Win Her First Wimbledon

It was just the second 6-0, 6-0 major win in women's tennis history in the Open Era.

Iga Swiatek celebrates winning Wimbledon.
Iga Swiatek celebrates winning Wimbledon. / Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek more than dominated on Saturday during the Wimbledon women's final over Amanda Anisimova, winning 6-0, 6-0 in 57 minutes.

This is just the second time in the Open Era in which a women's tennis star won a major final without dropping a game. The only other time occurred in 1988 at the French Open when Steffi Graf beat Natasha Zvereva 6-0, 6-0. The only other instance at Wimbledon in which this has happened in a women's final was in 1911. Incredible.

Swiatek is now a six-time major champion after capturing her first Wimbledon title. She's won every major final she's competed in. The last major she won was the 2024 French Open title.

Swiatek is the ninth new women's player in a row to win Wimbledon. It's an ongoing streak at Wimbledon to sharply contrast the men's side, which has seen only five players win the title since Roger Federer in 2003.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

