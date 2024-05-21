Iga Swiatek Shares Fun Moment on Court With 'Friends' Star Courteney Cox
World No. 1 Iga Świątek has won four Grand Slam titles, but playing on the court with one of her favorite celebrities may end up being one of her favorite tennis moments.
Świątek, who's a huge fan of the TV show Friends, posted a question on her Instagram story on Tuesday ahead of this week's French Open asking for a "friendly partner to play doubles with." This play on words apparently led her to compete with Courteney Cox who starred as Monica Geller on Friends from 1994 to 2004.
The duo hit a few rallies back-and-forth on the clay court in Paris. Afterwards, Świątek ran to Cox's side of the court to give her a big hug. It was a very special moment.
Maybe Cox will appear in Świątek's player's box at the French Open, where she is the reigning champion. The Polish player has won the French Open three times already in her young career.