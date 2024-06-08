Iga Świątek Continues Clay Reign With French Open Three-Peat
If indeed this 2024 vintage of the French Open marked the last time that 14-time champ Rafael Nadal played this event, be assured there is an heir apparent. An heiress apparent, anyway. Saturday on Court Philippe Chatrier, Iga Swiatek, 23, won the French Open women’s singles title for the third straight time and fourth time in the last five years. In this afternoon’s final, in what was less a tennis match than a tennis demonstration, she swept aside Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6–2, 6–1 in 68 minutes.
Recalling Nadal, Swiatek sometimes appeared to play tennis. Other times she was playing an elevated, clay-specific version of the sport. She guided her heavy, spin-drizzled whipping groundstrokes with power and precision. She served capably. She transitioned from impenetrable defense to potent offense. She hugged the baseline between unbeatable and unplayable.
Many of Swiatek’s talents and skills are obvious to the naked eye. Others, less so. In the second round, she was a point from losing to Naomi Osaka, who entered the tournament tied with Swiatek with four majors. Swiatek took a risk on a return. She won the point. And the game. And soon thereafter the match.
Her campaign salvaged, she was never threatened again, dropping just 17 games in her next five matches, adding to her tally of 21 straight wins at Roland Garros. Confidence begetting confidence, on the rare occasion she is made to fight, Swiatek does so.
The comparisons to Nadal—who won only 64% of his majors here, as opposed to Swiatek’s current ratio of 80—are apt. So, too are the comparisons to Steffi Graf, who married skill and athleticism with unflappability. One stat that tells a rich story: this was Swiatek’s 22nd overall pro title. She has played in 26 finals.
Do spare a thought for Paolini, the delightful and winsome 28-year-old, who has emerged as both a lead figure of the Italian tennis invasion and a new star on the WTA Tour. Mid-career, her gifts are finally coalescing. If she is modest in stature, she is overflowing with energy and confidence. She leaves this event embedded in the top 10 and is still alive to play the women's doubles final tomorrow with partner Sara Errani.
But today she had few answers for Swiatek and her battery of skills, which gives her something in common with 126 other players in the draw. This was Swiatek’s day. At her event. During her era.
For two decades, the Big Three was a sort of rhythm section to men’s tennis. Women’s tennis now has a-the-big one.