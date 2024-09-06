Jack Draper Was Determined to Clean Up His Own Vomit on Court During U.S. Open Match
Jack Draper had a rough go of it during his U.S. Open semifinal match against Jannik Sinner on Friday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
During the middle of the second set, Draper squatted down to prepare to receive Sinner's next serve and vomited. Instead of waiting for maintenance to clean it up, Draper immediately walked over to the bench, grabbed a towel and cleaned up his mess on the court.
The 22-year-old Draper ended up losing the match in three sets, falling 7–5, 7–6 (3) and 6–2 to Sinner, who advances to the U.S. Open final against the winner of the match between Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe on Friday night.
Draper's run to the semifinals is the best finish in a championship major over his career. He has made it to the second round at Wimbledon twice (2022, '24), and also made it to the Australian Open second round in January.