Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz Pass Tennis Legends in Career Earnings List After Wimbledon Final

Jannik Sinner won Wimbledon in 2025, which helped him vault into eighth place on the ATP career earnings list.
Jannik Sinner won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, topping Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and locking up his fourth grand slam title. In doing so, he jumped up the ATP career earnings rankings, passing a pretty notable name.

The victory will earn the 23-year-old Italian £3 million, which translates to a bit more than $4 million. In total during his career, Sinner has now earned $45,616,697, which is eighth all-time. Sunday's victory vaulted him over Pete Sampras, who is now ninth with $43,280,489. Sampras won 14 singles majors and finished as the year-end No. 1 six times, so it's abundantly clear that prize money has changed dramatically since he played.

Alcaraz will earn £1,520,000, which works out to a bit more than $2 million. With that payday, the 22-year-old moved into sixth on the all-time money list with $47,329,112, passing 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

It's pretty crazy that Alcaraz is sixth on the career earnings list at 22 years old, and Sinner is eighth at 23.

As you'd expect, the top three in career earnings are Novak Djokovic ($188,917,159), Rafael Nadal ($134,946,100), and Roger Federer ($130,594,339). Given their pace, Alcaraz and Sinner could both easily the top of that mountain before they retire.

