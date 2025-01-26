SI

Jannik Sinner Comforted Alexander Zverev After Duel in Australian Open Final

Sinner defended his Australian Open title by defeating Zverev in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner comforts Alexander Zverev after the Australian Open Final.
Jannik Sinner entered the Australian Open as the top seed and left as the champion. Sinner earned his third major singles victory as he defended his Australian Open title from last year. On the way out, the world No. 1 comforted his opponent, No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev, who was emotional after the match.

Zverev has yet to win a Grand Slam event although the 2025 Australian Open final is the third he's reached over his career. To fall short once more brought out plenty of emotions following the match on Sunday. Luckily, Sinner was there to lend a hand, giving Zverev some words of encouragement before the two embraced after their matchup.

After the moment, Zverev explained the feeling of reaching another Grand Slam final without winning the top prize.

"Now for the third time, seeing somebody lift the trophy, me standing next to that is difficult because there's nothing more I want than to be able to hold one of those trophies in my hands," he said via ESPN.

Sinner, 23, won the match in straight sets to grab his 21st straight win on hard courts. As he held onto the world No. 1 ranking and added another major title to his trophy case, the Italian star took the time to make sure his opponent was alright.

