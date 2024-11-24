Jannik Sinner Joins Roger Federer in Making Wild Tennis History This Season
Jannik Sinner joined some pretty special company on Sunday as he became just the second men's tennis player in the Open Era behind Roger Federer to not lose in straight sets during the entire season. Federer accomplished this difficult feat back in 2005. Serena Williams also achieved this in 2013.
This means Sinner won at least one set in all of his matches he played in 2024. It's quite the achievement as he competed in 78 singles matches this season (including his two singles matches at the Davis Cup his week). He held a 72–6 singles record.
He captured this prestigious record while also clinching the Davis Cup title for Team Italy on Sunday. The World No. 1 beat Tallon Griekspoor 7–6, 6–2 in the team finals vs. Team Netherlands to help capture Italy's second consecutive Davis Cup title. What a way to end his career-best season.
The 23-year-old finished his 2024 season by holding on to the No. 1 ranking. He won eight ATP titles this season, including the Australian Open and the U.S. Open, his first two major titles. He also won the ATP Finals title last weekend. He won more titles and matches than every other men's player this year. What an incredible standout season for the young tennis star.