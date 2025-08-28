SI

Jannik Sinner Matches Dominant Roger Federer Stat at U.S. Open

Could he be on his route to win his second U.S. Open title?

Madison Williams

Jannik Sinner won his 50th hard court match at the majors.
Jannik Sinner won his 50th hard court match at the majors. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jannik Sinner is off to a hot start at the U.S. Open, to no one's surprise. He won his second-round match against Alexei Popyrin on Thursday, marking his 23rd consecutive win on hard courts this year.

With Thursday's win, Sinner's also gotten off to an incredible start of his career on hard courts in majors specifically. He officially has a 41–9 record on the playing surface, which happens to match the exact record of one of the legends of the game through 50 matches: Roger Federer.

That's pretty good company for Sinner to join.

While Federer may be known as the "King of Grass" because of his record eight Wimbledon wins, it's hard to forget that he also won 11 hard court majors, including five straight U.S. Open titles.

Sinner did just win the U.S. Open last year. Is he on the route to follow in Federer's iconic footsteps in New York? We'll see if he can keep his winning streak up this year.

