Jannik Sinner Explains Why He Parted Ways With Two Key Team Members Before Wimbledon
As fans and tennis enthusiasts collectively hope for a Wimbledon final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner's team will look a bit different compared to the classic men's singles final at Roland Garros last month where the 23-year-old Italian was defeated after he led two sets to zero.
Sinner, the world No. 1, parted ways with his trainer Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio after he competed at Halle and ahead of his first-round match at Wimbledon July 1. He was asked about the sudden move in a press conference before he begins his path to the final, which could see a rematch with Alcaraz.
"Nothing major happened. Nothing big happened. I parted ways not long ago but it's not affecting me. I feel ready to compete. I feel free. I feel me and my team, we are ready to do the best we can," Sinner said Saturday via ESPN and Reuters. "We've reached incredible results in the past with them, so obviously huge thanks to them. We made some great job, but I decided to do something different."
Sinner lost to Alexander Bublik in three sets during his second match at Halle before Bublik went on to win the event. While big changes ahead of Wimbledon following a wild month for Sinner doesn't appear great on the surface, he assured the departures are no big deal and he's ready to compete for his fourth major championship and first at Wimbledon.
"Look, in this sport things can happen," he continued. "Sometimes a player feels something different, and that's my case."
Following the heartbreaking loss where Alcaraz came all the way back from down two sets after he faced three championship points, maybe a change was in line for Sinner to finish out grass season. If we do see another, much-wanted Alcaraz-Sinner final, Sinner would be tasked with taking down the two-time defending Wimbledon champion after the Spaniard defeated Novak Djokovic in the final each of the past two years.
If the stars align, he'll have an opportunity to right the wrong in what could be another rendition of an epic rivalry.