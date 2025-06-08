One Candid Post-Match Photo Perfectly Summed Up Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner Battle
Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in an epic five-set thriller in the men's French Open final on Sunday in a match that will be remembered by tennis fans for quite some time.
Alcaraz lost the first two sets and then later fought off three straight match points in the fourth set. The fifth set went to a tie-breaker which he won, 10-2, to wrap up (4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2)) his second French Open title and the fifth major championship of his career.
It was an incredible battle between Sinner, the No. 1 player in the world, and Alcaraz, the No. 2 player in the world, that rightfully had sports fans in awe.
This photo from right after the final point said it all about the match and the respect both players have for each other:
Men's tennis is in good hands with Alcaraz and Sinner leading the way. Here's hoping we see many more battles between the two for years to come.