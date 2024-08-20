Jannik Sinner Will Not Be Banned Despite Testing Positive Twice for Steroid
One day after World No. 1 Jannik Sinner won the Cincinnati Open, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that the Italian will not be banned after testing positive twice for an anabolic steroid back in March at Indian Wells.
At the tournament in March, Sinner tested positive for low levels of a metabolite of clostebol, but it was determined by the agency that the banned drug entered his system through a massage from his physiotherapist. The ITIA stated that they "determined a finding of No Fault or Negligence applied in the case, resulting in no period of ineligibility."
Even though Sinner won't receive a ban from the ATP Tour, he does have to give up the $325,000 and 400 points he won at Indian Wells. He will remain at World No. 1 despite losing the tour points.
Sinner released a statement on social media shortly after the announcement dropped, stating he is ready to move past this situation.
"I will now put this challenging and deeply unfortunate period behind me," Sinner said. "I will continue to do everything I can to ensure I continue to comply with the ITIA's anti-doping programme and I have a team around me that are meticulous in their own compliance."
"We are encouraged that no fault or negligence has been found on Jannik Sinner's part," the ATP Tour said in a statement. "We would also like to acknowledge the robustness of the investigation process and independent evaluation of the facts under the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP), which has allowed him to continue competing. This has been a challenging matter for Jannik and his team, and underscores the need for players and their entourages to take utmost care in the use of products or treatments. Integrity is paramount in our sport."
Sinner will enter the final major of the year, the U.S. Open, starting on Monday. He won his first major title back in January at the Australian Open.