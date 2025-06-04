Jessica Pegula Reveals Disgusting Messages She Receives From Tennis Gamblers
Jessica Pegula called out the betting culture surrounding tennis on Wednesday and what she showed was eye-opening.
Pegula was eliminated from the 2025 French Open in the fourth round, as wild card Lois Boisson beat her 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday. Two days later, the 31-year-old American took to Instagram to show the kind of messages she gets from gamblers, and they are horrific.
In a series of Instagram stories she revealed the comments she receives. A few will be listed below.
"Just quit playing tennis and enjoy your father's money! You are literally the most useless top 10 player ever."
"You sold this match on purpose. Can't wait until Karma spends the block back on you. Hopefully your first born child will be a still birth."
Under a post discussing the death of her beloved dog Tucker, a commenter said, "Tucker wants to know why you can't hit the ball straight." And a reply said, "Tucker is better of without this loser."
One simply showed a card that said "You Die" on it.
Pegula then had the following message:
these betters are insane and delusional and I don't allow dms and try to remember when to shut my comments off during tournament weeks but they always find a way to my timeline. This stuff has never really bothered me much but does any other sport deal with this to our level? I'd love to know because it seems to be predominately tennis?? It's so disturbing.
Every person on tour deals with it. It's so bad. Those are just really small snippets. I get told my family should get cancer and die from people on here on a regular basis. Absolutely crazy.
She had several more slides, which you can see compiled below:
Those messages are completely unhinged and have no place in our discourse.
Pegula is currently ranked No. 3 in the world and reached the final of the US Open last year.