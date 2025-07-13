Keira Knightley, Nicole Kidman Among Famous Stars at Men's Wimbledon Final
The 2025 men's Wimbledon final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz promises to deliver yet another thriller of a match, just a month after Alcaraz bested the world No. 1 in an instantly iconic French Open final.
Sinner will be hoping to even the score on Sunday with the title on the line after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semifinal. The Sinner-Alcaraz rematch already has made a neat piece of history, as the pair are just the second to meet in the French Open and Wimbledon finals in the same season (the other pair is Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal).
While tennis fans are hoping both players will bring their A-game, here's a smattering of Hollywood as well as finer society's A-list stars who showed up in their most fashionable white outfits for the grand finale in London.
Headlining the list of celebrities are Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour, who sat side by side serving court chic during the match. Speaking of film and fashion royalty, Keira Knightley also made an appearance, chatting up Kidman and Wintour:
The internet's boyfriend, Paul Mescal, was seen sitting nearby alongside former co-star and actor Andrew Scott (if you haven't seen All of Us Strangers, watch it now):
Alright, alright, alright, who else is there? Famous Longhorns fan Matthew McCounaughey was in attendance at Centre Court, and he shared a priceless moment with tennis legend Andre Agassi:
The ever-versatile John Lithgow (who's starred in Conclave and Shrek and is set to star in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series) was also in the crowd, looking fixated as ever on the action:
Stay tuned for more star sightings!