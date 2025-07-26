SI

Leylah Fernandez Battles Back, Upsets Elena Rybakina to Advance to Washington Open Final

The 22-year-old Canadian took down Jessica Pegula, and now Rybakina, on her way to the title match.

Leylah Fernandez is onto the semifinals of the Washington Open.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez is onto the Mubadala Citi DC Open final after a grueling, three-plus-hour match against No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Not only did the 22-year-old Fernandez fall 7–6 in the first set, but she also found herself down 3–1 and facing elimination in the second before battling back 7-6, 7-6 to reach the seventh Tour-level final of her young career.

Here's a look at the winning moment, which came after three hours and 12 minutes of play:

Fernandez now awaits the winner of Great Britain's Emma Raducanu and Russian Anna Kalinskaya in the other semifinal. Should Raducanu advance, it would set up a rematch of the 2021 U.S. Open final—which Raducanu won 6–4, 6–3.

A victory would give Fernandez her first title since the 2023 Hong Kong Open, where she beat Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. The final is set for Sunday at D.C.'s William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

