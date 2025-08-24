Maria Sharapova Shared Heartwarming Post After Serena Williams Surprised Her at HOF
Serena Williams surprised longtime rival Maria Sharapova at her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Though Williams and Sharapova were rivals both on and off the court throughout their storied careers, they have unexpectedly emerged as friends since retiring. With their relationship now a friendship, Williams not only surprised Sharapova by attending her Hall of Fame induction, but gave a touching speech in her honor.
“She actually reminds me a lot of Venus, and the more I get to know her the more I think the things we share and can share in the future," Williams said of Sharapova. "... If I didn't know her better, I think she could have been my sister. The yin to my yang, the calm to my storm. So, don't be surprised when I'm calling her with all the dramas in my life because that's what sisters do."
Sharapova was moved, shedding tears during Williams's speech. She later added with a post on Instagram, "Thank you for having my back tonight, Serena Williams. It meant the world to me."
Before making her post, Sharapova also cracked a joke about Williams's speech during her own on Saturday. "Who would've thought Serena Williams interviewed me for a full hour to prepare for today's speech. That's when I realized it was really game on," Sharapova said. "Serena, I thought maybe today you'd let me win just this once, but you may have won the speech competition."