Mirra Andreeva Was So Locked in That She Didn't Realize She Won Her Wimbledon Match
World No. 7 Mirra Andreeva was in the zone during her 6-2, 6-3 fourth round victory over Emma Navarro at Wimbledon on Monday. If that wasn't immediately apparent by her startlingly efficient performance, which included six of seven break points converted and four of six saved on her serve, then it was made obvious by the way Andreeva reacted to winning.
Or didn't.
So locked in and focused was Andreeva that she didn't realize she had won the match. Andreeva, up 6-2, 5-3 and 0-40 with Navarro on serve, won the point—and the match—when the American's attempted approach shot on a short ball was deposited into the net.
But rather than pump her fist or head for the net to shake Navarro's hand, a locked-in Andreeva instead stared at her racket head and positioned herself for what she thought was the next point. Even Navarro sheepishly realized that Andreeva was at first oblivious to her own victory.
In a pretty great moment, Andreeva then looked up and realized that there was, in fact, no reason to play any more points in the match. She then hurried to the net to shake Navarro's hand.
Now that's focus! With the victory, Andreeva, 18, became the youngest woman to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon since Maria Sharapova in 2005.
She'll next face Belinda Bencic on Wednesday.