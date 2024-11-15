Nick Kyrgios Expected to Make Tennis Return at Brisbane Tournament in December
Nick Kyrgios is expected to make his long awaited return to tennis at December's Brisbane International tournament in his home country of Australia.
Kyrgios didn't play at all during 2024 and only played one match in 2023, which sparked some rumors about whether the 29-year-old was thinking about retiring from the sport. He began working in the broadcast booth this year, too, covering major events for ESPN and the Tennis Channel. But, it sounds like Kyrgios wasn't ready to hang up his racket for good.
The Brisbane International tournament begins on Dec. 29 and is considered one of the lead-ups to the Australian Open, which Kyrgios hopes to compete in. He's dealt with ongoing wrist and knee injuries since his spectacular 2022 U.S. Open run to the final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.
Kyrgios is often coined the "bad boy" of tennis as he's racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines over his career varying from instances of verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct. He doesn't hold back his thoughts when he's on the court, that's for sure.
The Australian has won seven ATP titles in his career, with his last one being at the 2022 Citi DC Open.