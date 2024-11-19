Nike Dropped Goosebumps-Inducing Ad Ahead of Rafael Nadal’s Retirement
Rafael Nadal is set to retire from professional tennis this week at the Davis Cup.
It's an emotional week for fans all over the world, and Nike added to that sentimental feeling on Tuesday with ad about Nadal's legendary career.
The ad opens with Nadal slowly sweeping a clay tennis court. This pays homage to Nadal's nickname the "King of Clay," which he earned because of his record 14 French Open titles. The ad returns to this image throughout.
There's clips of Nadal practicing intermingled with some old videos of him winning tournaments throughout his career. It was definitely enough to cause goosebumps for tennis fans everywhere.
The phrase Nike is using for Nadal's retirement is "Greatness. It only takes everything." The brand even changed their profile picture to Nadal's iconic logo on social media.
Nike has sponsored Nadal since he was 13 years old, and the brand has stuck with him throughout his entire tennis career up until the end this week. Nadal's exact retirement date all depends on how well Team Spain competes at the Davis Cup this week. They could be eliminated as early as Tuesday and as late as Sunday, if they make the finals.