No. 5 Seed Jack Draper Withdraws From U.S. Open, Apologizes to Fans
Tennis star Jack Draper of England, the No. 5 seed in the men's singles draw, has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, he announced Wednesday afternoon.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) that arrived ahead of his scheduled second-round match vs. Zizou Bergs of Belgium, Draper cited an injury to his left arm as the reason for his decision.
"Hi guys, I'm sorry to say I'll be withdrawing from the U.S. Open, he wrote. "I tried my very best to be here and give myseslf the chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself. Thank you all for the support."
In his pre-tournament press conference, Draper, who plays left-handed, said he had been dealing with “bone stress, bone bruising in my humerus on my left side” since mid-clay season.
It's a sad turn of events for the 23-year-old, who made it to the tournament semifinals in 2024 (he would go on to lose to current world No. 1 Jannik Sinner) and had already won his opening match vs. Argentina’s Federico Agustin Gomez.
Bergs will now progress to the third round by walkover.