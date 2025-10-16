Novak Djokovic Cracks Joke After Loss Sets Up Another Jannik Sinner–Carlos Alcaraz Final
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in a final for the sixth time this year (three of which were major finals) when they play in Netflix's Six Kings Slam final on Friday. The two young tennis superstars faced each other in the final last year at the event. This matchup was set up in part thanks to Novak Djokovic, who lost pretty heavy-handedly to Sinner on Thursday in the semifinals.
Djokovic jokingly apologized to fans who came to watch the match for losing so quickly. Sinner won 6–4, 6–2 in just over an hour. He complimented Sinner's dominance in the apology, too.
“I’m sorry you couldn’t see a longer match today. It’s his fault. Not my fault," Djokovic said, via The Tennis Letter. "I tried to intimidate him a bit in that last game with the 0–15 point but it didn’t work. It felt like a runaway train. He was smacking the ball from all corners. He was just too good. Well done to him, and good luck in the finals.”
As for how Djokovic is trying to keep up with the young stars while being 38 years old, the 24-time major champion admitted it's just an honor he can still compete with players over a decade younger than him at this level. Of course he'd rather be winning these matches, but he recognized how talented Alcaraz and Sinner are.
“[The training is] always worth it. The love for the game and the passion for tennis is there," Djokovic said. "Excuse my language, but it’s never nice when someone kicks your a-- like this on the court. But it definitely is amazing that I’m still able to play at a high level. ... I would like if someone could trade a younger body with me. Just for a year so I can try to win against these guys. That would be nice. Jokes aside, I still have the drive. I know it’s becoming much more difficult for me to get a win against Jannik and Carlos. I’m gonna keep on challenging them until it happens."
Djokovic hasn't defeated Sinner since the 2023 ATP Finals, but he did beat Alcaraz at the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals.
Sinner and Alcaraz will face off for the final on Friday. Spaniard has won four of the five previous finals meetings of the year, so we'll see if he can continue out on top before the ATP Finals.