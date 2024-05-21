Novak Djokovic French Open Record, Championships and History
As world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and the rest of the ATP Tour prepare to participate in the 2024 French Open, it's time to take a trip down memory lane and look at the Serbian tennis star's career at Roland Garros.
Djokovic, who owns a men's record 24 major championships in his career, enters his 20th French Open tournament on uncertain footing. Unlike in years past, Djokovic will take the courts at Roland Garros having yet to win a singles title thus far, as the 36-year-old failed to hoist the championship trophy at the Australian Open for the first time since 2018. Most recently, he bowed out in the semifinals and the Round of 32 at the Monte-Carlo Masters and Rome Masters, respectively.
But Djokovic is the defending champion at Roland Garros and has experienced success on the red clay before. Let's take a look at his career record, results and championships won at the French Open ahead of the 2024 tourney.
Novak Djokovic's Career Record at French Open
Novak Djokovic has played in the French Open 19 times since turning pro back in 2003, compiling a 92-16 record, including a 3-4 record in finals at Roland Garros. He has advanced to at least the semifinal 12 times.
Novak Djokovic's History at French Open
Below is a look at Djokovic's year-by-year results at the French Open, starting with 2005, his first year participating in the tournament in Paris.
Note: An (R.) indicates Djokovic retired due to injury. Scores in parentheses indicate the result of a tiebreaker.
Year
Result
2005
Lost (R.) in 2nd Round to Guillermo Coria: 6-4, 2-6, 2-3
2006
Lost (R.) in QF to Rafael Nadal: 4-6, 4-6, 0-0
2007
Lost in SF to Rafael Nadal: 5-7, 4-6, 2-6
2008
Lost in SF to Rafael Nadal: 4-6, 2-6, 6-7 (3-7)
2009
Lost in 3rd Round to Philipp Kohlschreiber: 4-6, 4-6, 4-6
2010
Lost in QF to Jürgen Melzer: 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (3-7), 4-6
2011
Lost in SF to Roger Federer: 6-7 (5-7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7)
2012
Lost in Final to Rafael Nadal: 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 5-7
2013
Lost in SF to Rafael Nadal: 4-6, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-9
2014
Lost in Final to Rafael Nadal: 6-3, 5-7, 2-6, 4-6
2015
Lost in Final to Stan Wawrinka: 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 4-6
2016
Won Final vs. Andy Murray: 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
2017
Lost in QF to Dominic Thiem: 6-7 (5-7), 3-6, 0-6
2018
Lost in QF to Marco Cecchinato: 3-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-7 (11-13)
2019
Lost in SF to Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 5-7
2020
Lost in Final to Rafael Nadal: 0-6, 2-6, 5-7
2021
Won Final vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
2022
Lost in QF to Rafael Nadal: 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (4-7)
2023
Won Final vs. Casper Ruud: 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5
Like many other players on the ATP Tour, Djokovic has had many deep runs at the French Open come to a screeching halt after running into Rafael Nadal, a 14-time French Open champion and the most successful player in Roland Garros history.
Djokovic and Nadal have faced each other more times than any other players in tennis history, and the duo has squared off 10 times at the French Open, with the Spaniard holding an 8-2 edge over the Serb. The 2013 semifinal between the two, which lasted four hours and 37 minutes, is regarded as one of the best tennis matches ever played on clay.
Djokovic has managed to accomplish what no other man had been able to against Nadal on the Roland Garros clay: defeat him two times at the French Open, once in the 2015 quarterfinal and another time in the 2021 semifinal.
Djokovic has won the French Open three times in his career (2016, 2021 and 2023). Let's take a closer look at those years.
Novak Djokovic's French Open Championships
2016 French Open
Djokovic entered the 2016 French Open as the top seed and proceeded to breeze through the tournament on cruise control, as he dropped just one set until the final against Britain's Andy Murray, who won the first set but then lost the next three to cede the 2016 French Open title to Djokovic.
With the win at Roland Garros in 2016, Djokovic became the eighth man in tennis history to complete the career slam (When a player wins each of the four major tournaments in their career).
2021 French Open
The 2021 French Open saw Djokovic, once again the top seed at Roland Garros, cruise through the first three rounds. But trouble awaited the Serbian tennis star in the fourth round, where he dropped the first two sets of his match to Italian Lorenzo Musetti. Djokovic incredibly rallied back, winning the next three sets to advance to the quarterfinal.
Djokovic dispatched Italian Matteo Berrettini in four hard-fought sets, then overcame the King of Clay, Nadal, in the semifinal in four sets after dropping the first set.
Djokovic then dropped the first two sets to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas before willing himself back into the epic match to win the next three sets, and his second French Open title. With the victory, Djokovic became just the third men's tennis player to win each of the four major tournaments at least twice, joining Rod Laver and Roy Emerson.
2023 French Open
Entering the tournament dealing with some right elbow issues, Djokovic, the No. 3 seed, ripped through the 2023 French Open with his usual, machine-like efficiency.
The Serb did not drop a set until the quarterfinal against Russian Karen Khachanov. Then, Djokovic defeated world No. 1 and budding rival Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in the semifinal to advance to the final against Casper Ruud, who he defeated in three sets.
Djokovic wrested back control of the ATP Tour's top ranking with the win over Ruud. But more importantly, the 2023 French Open title was Djokovic's 23rd overall major championship win, surpassing Nadal for the most all-time in the men's game.
Will Djokovic add to his trophy case at the 2024 French Open? Tennis fans will find out when the tournament begins on Sunday, May 26.