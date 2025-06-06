Novak Djokovic Hints at Potential Retirement Timeline After French Open Exit
Novak Djokovic is still waiting to win that elusive 25th major title, which would be an all-time record in tennis history. But he's going to have to wait a bit longer after losing to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals at the French Open on Friday.
Djokovic was understandably sad about losing the match, effectively ending his chances of holding a trophy this time around. However, the star was also emotional after the fact because it "could have been the last match ever I play here," he told reporters.
What does this mean? Is Djokovic planning to retire within the next 12 months?
“This could’ve been the last match ever I played here. I don’t know," Djokovic admitted. "That’s why it was a bit more emotional in the end. If this was the farewell match of Roland Garros for in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.
"Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know. That's all I can say for the moment."
It doesn't sound like the 38-year-old has thought too much about when he plans to retire, but he's acknowledging the possibility of it happening soon, given his age and his legacy. He admitted he hasn't been thinking about retirement for very long, so tennis fans can maybe relax a little while longer.
“I don’t know. I don’t know what tomorrow brings at this point in my career. I’m gonna keep on keeping on," Djokovic said, while laughing.
The 38-year-old seems to really want to win one more major and secure that all-time record before he even thinks about hanging up his racket for good. He will definitely be competing in this year's Wimbledon and U.S. Open tournaments, at the very least.
"Obviously Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favorite tournament. I’m gonna do everything possible to get myself ready. I guess my best chance is maybe Wimbledon to win another slam," Djokovic continued. "Or a faster hard court, maybe Australia or something like that. I must say I was proud of my effort tonight and this tournament considering I wasn’t in great form coming into Roland Garros.”
If it was Djokovic's final match at Roland Garros, he received quite the reception as he left Court Philippe-Chatrier. The crowd gave him a long standing ovation as he walked off, at which point he also used his hand to press a kiss into the clay.
There have been too many difficult goodbyes at Roland Garros in recent memory. It's hard to forget Rafael Nadal's farewell last year before he ended up retiring in the fall. The tournament honored Nadal, who won 14 French Open titles, ahead of this year's event by putting a plaque of his footprint on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Djokovic's legacy will forever carry on in Paris, too.