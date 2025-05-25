Rafael Nadal Surprised by Three Tennis Legends at French Open Farewell
It was already an emotional scene at the French Open on Sunday afternoon, when tennis legend Rafael Nadal was honored with a special farewell ceremony inside Roland-Garros, but a surprise appearance from three VIP guests really upped the ante.
After a video tribute from the three members of the so-called Big Four—Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Roger Federer—the King of Clay was surprised with in-person cameos from his three contemporaries, who had been waiting to join him on Court Philippe Chatrier.
The resulting moment was incredibly sweet and just as historic. Four living legends all together, one of whom just notched his 100th career singles title the day prior. It's not every day you see such a sight, and Nadal made sure to honor the magnitude of the meet-up with some special words.
"We built amazing rivalries, but I think in a good way, we fought hard for titles but were good colleagues and respected one another," the 14-time French Open champion said to his three opponents-turned-friends. "It means a lot that you're all here. I really enjoyed a lot pushing myself to the limit every single day to compete with all of you."
Watch that below:
Although the details of the ceremony had been kept under wraps, Nadal noted after the fact that he had a feeling Federer, Murray, and Djokovic might be there.
"I didn't know, but I could imagine that they [would] come,” he said after the fact, per the BBC.
"The agendas of people sometimes are difficult. But of course they know that [being there] would make the day very special for me."
Very special, indeed.
Although Nadal, Federer and Murray have retired, you can still catch Djokovic at the French Open on Monday, where he'll have a first-round match against Mackenzie McDonald at 5:00 a.m. ET.
You can watch Nadal's full farewell ceremony below: