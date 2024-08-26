SI

How to Watch Novak Djokovic at the 2024 U.S. Open: Times, Schedule, Channel

The reigning champion will attempt to win a record-breaking 25th major title.

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a backhand against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic enters the 2024 U.S. Open as the reigning champion.

He's also looking to capture his record-breaking 25th major title in New York City in the next two weeks. He last won a major at last year's U.S. Open, making Djokovic the record holder for the most major titles in the Open Era. He is now tied for all-time major titles with Margaret Court.

As the No. 2 ranked player, Djokovic's journey to the men's final will not be easy—it never is for him. But, there's no task or opponent Djokovic isn't willing to face.

If you're wanting to tune in to Djokovic's U.S. Open matches, here's a schedule for when he's expected to play.

How to Watch Novak Djokovic at the 2024 U.S. Open

Date

Round

Opponent

Time (ET)

TV Channel

Monday, Aug. 26

Round One

Radu Albot

9 p.m. ET (Approximately)

ESPN

Djokovic's matches will be shown on ESPN, the home of the 2024 U.S. Open. Fans can also stream the matches on ESPN+. The men's final will be broadcast solely on ABC this year on Sunday, Sept. 8. You can see the full broadcast schedule here.

Djokovic's match details will be announced after each round, same with all the other tennis players. He will compete every other day after round one.

How Many U.S. Open Titles Has Novak Djokovic Won?

Out of the 24 major titles Djokovic has won, four of them have been at the U.S. Open. But, he's also been a six-time runner-up. Here's a rundown of all of Djokovic's U.S. Open final appearances.

Year

Opponent

Result

2007

Roger Federer

Runner-Up

2010

Rafael Nadal

Runner-Up

2011

Rafael Nadal

Winner

2012

Andy Murray

Runner-Up

2013

Rafael Nadal

Runner-Up

2015

Roger Federer

Winner

2016

Stan Wawrinka

Runner-Up

2018

Juan del Potro

Winner

2021

Daniil Medvedev

Runner-Up

2023

Daniil Medvedev

Winner

