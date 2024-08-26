How to Watch Novak Djokovic at the 2024 U.S. Open: Times, Schedule, Channel
Novak Djokovic enters the 2024 U.S. Open as the reigning champion.
He's also looking to capture his record-breaking 25th major title in New York City in the next two weeks. He last won a major at last year's U.S. Open, making Djokovic the record holder for the most major titles in the Open Era. He is now tied for all-time major titles with Margaret Court.
As the No. 2 ranked player, Djokovic's journey to the men's final will not be easy—it never is for him. But, there's no task or opponent Djokovic isn't willing to face.
If you're wanting to tune in to Djokovic's U.S. Open matches, here's a schedule for when he's expected to play.
How to Watch Novak Djokovic at the 2024 U.S. Open
Date
Round
Opponent
Time (ET)
TV Channel
Monday, Aug. 26
Round One
Radu Albot
9 p.m. ET (Approximately)
ESPN
Djokovic's matches will be shown on ESPN, the home of the 2024 U.S. Open. Fans can also stream the matches on ESPN+. The men's final will be broadcast solely on ABC this year on Sunday, Sept. 8. You can see the full broadcast schedule here.
Djokovic's match details will be announced after each round, same with all the other tennis players. He will compete every other day after round one.
How Many U.S. Open Titles Has Novak Djokovic Won?
Out of the 24 major titles Djokovic has won, four of them have been at the U.S. Open. But, he's also been a six-time runner-up. Here's a rundown of all of Djokovic's U.S. Open final appearances.
Year
Opponent
Result
2007
Roger Federer
Runner-Up
2010
Rafael Nadal
Runner-Up
2011
Rafael Nadal
Winner
2012
Andy Murray
Runner-Up
2013
Rafael Nadal
Runner-Up
2015
Roger Federer
Winner
2016
Stan Wawrinka
Runner-Up
2018
Juan del Potro
Winner
2021
Daniil Medvedev
Runner-Up
2023
Daniil Medvedev
Winner