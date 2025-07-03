Novak Djokovic Has a Deliciously Boozy Retirement Idea With Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
In pursuit of his record-tying eighth Wimbledon title, Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round with a straight sets victory over Dan Evans on Thursday at the All-England Club. After the match, the 38-year-old Djokovic was asked if he ever pauses to reflect on his lengthy professional career, which began back in 2003 at the age of 16.
Djokovic said that he hadn't, given the grueling demands of the nearly-year long tennis season. Then, the Serbian tennis star joked about one day taking time to reflect while sipping "margaritas on the beach" with retired former longtime rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
"...I don't reflect fully on everything that I have been through," Djokovic said. "I would like to. But I think that's going to come probably when I set the racket aside and then sip margaritas on the beach with Federer and Nadal and just reflect on our rivalry and everything."
The crowd roared its approval and for good reason. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, who won a combined 66 majors and counting, would have countless stories to share. Here's hoping if this idea does come to fruition, that it's in the form of a documentary or video series so that tennis fans can enjoy the three GOATs trading stories.
If that were to happen though, a different adult beverage may need to be chosen. Djokovic, during his post-match presser, admitted he's never had a margarita and "doesn't necessarily like" it.
"I don’t know why I said margaritas," Djokovic said. "I never had a margarita in my life. I don’t necessarily like that drink but I guess it sounds good. I do imagine that the 3 of us, I wish one day in a more relaxed environment, we will reflect on the rivalries and everything we’ve achieved and made for this sport. I think it would be great for us and for all the other people knowing that we got together."
Agreed. Now that the idea is out in the universe, perhaps someone—or the three tennis greats themselves—will make it happen. For now, Djokovic will put his focus on his third round Wimbledon match against fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanović on Saturday.