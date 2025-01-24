Novak Djokovic Retires After Dropping First Set of Australian Open Semifinal
The Australian Open semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev came to a shocking conclusion late Thursday night for fans watching in the United States when Djokovic retired due to injury after a thrilling first set.
Djokovic and Zverev played to a tiebreak in the opening set of what had all the makings of a five-set classic, and by the time Zverev took the tiebreak 7–5, 82 minutes had passed.
As soon as the final point of the set was decided, Djokovic went to shake Zverev’s hand, bowing out of the match.
Some fans booed as Djokovic walked off the court, which he responded to with a thumbs up.
With the win, Zverev moved on to the final, where he will face the winner of the match between Ben Shelton and Jannik Sinner with hopes of securing the first major title of his career.