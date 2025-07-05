SI

Novak Djokovic Earns Standing Ovation at Wimbledon After Winning Epic Rally

An incredible moment recognized by the crowd.

Liam McKeone

Djokovic was exhausted after an extensive, entertaining rally
Novak Djokovic took on Miomir Kecmanovic on Saturday in a battle of Serbian tennis stars with a Round of 16 berth on the line. Djokovic was ultimately victorious as the 38-year-old earned his 100th Wimbledon win, joining Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer as the only players in the tournament's illustrious history to win 100 singles matches. And he helped put on arguably the best rally of Wimbledon so far.

During their battle, Kecmanovic and Djokovic engaged in a truly epic back-and-forth that featured both players sprinting from the net to the baseline and back multiple times. After Djokovic finally ended things and won the point, he was rewarded with a standing ovation from an appreciative Wimbledon crowd as he sat on the ground and caught his breath.

You won't see many better rallies at Wimbledon this year. A great highlight.

What a display of skill from both players.

