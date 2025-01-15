SI

Novak Djokovic Surpasses Roger Federer in Grand Slam Tennis Record

Djokovic will only continue to put himself above the rest of the tennis world with this record.

Madison Williams

Novak Djokovic celebrates a win at the Australian Open.
Novak Djokovic celebrates a win at the Australian Open. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Novak Djokovic now holds another Grand Slam record as he officially surpassed fellow tennis legend Roger Federer on Wednesday when he played the 430th major match in his career. After Djokovic's first-round match at the Australian Open on Monday, he tied Federer for the record.

Djokovic already has a better winning record at majors than Federer with his now 379-51 overall record and .881 winning percentage—Federer finished his career with a 369-60 record and .860 winning percentage. The Serbian beat 21-year-old Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round match.

“Grand Slams, of course, they are the pillars of our sport. They mean everything for the history of the sport," Djokovic said after his match. "Definitely the most important tournaments. I’m just blessed to be making another record, I guess, today.”

Djokovic posted his gratitude on social media after the match, too.

The 38-year-old, of course, already holds the record for the most major titles won by a men's tennis player in history with his 24. He passed Rafael Nadal's 22 and Federer's 20, and it seems like Djokovic will be holding onto this record for quite some time as both Nadal and Federer are retired. Djokovic could continue adding to his total, too.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

